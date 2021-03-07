COVID -19 death toll moves to 201; 43 new cases discovered

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 201 with a 57-year-old male succumbing to complications as a result of the disease yesterday.

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH) the patient who contracted COVID-19 died while receiving care at a medical facility in Region Four.

In the interim, the MOH recorded 43 new cases of the disease, taking the overall confirmed cases to 8,772.

According to the Ministry of the new cases, there are 11 cases in Region Three; 25 in Region Four; two in Region Seven; One in Region Nine and Four in Region 10.

Further, the Ministry noted that there are seven persons in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU); 40 in institutional isolation; 419 in home isolation and 11 in institutional quarantine.

A total of 8,106 persons have recovered, so far.