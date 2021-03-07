Chinese national robbed in front of Supermarket

Latest update March 7th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 07, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Two men pounced on a Chinese national yesterday, and robbed him in front of the Awei Supermarket located at Vryheid lust, East Coast Demerara (ECD). Awei Huo Die, 39, the owner of the business was attacked around 02:00Hrs just as he was about to enter the compound.
Huo Die told police that he was out earlier that evening and had just returned home. He claimed that the suspects were at the time passing on the Vryheid Public Road when they walked up to him. They hit him several times while relieving him of $500,000 in cash and his cellphone worth $80,000. After they escaped, police were summoned and checks were made in the area to locate the suspects but they could not be found.
Mar 07, 2021Umani and S&S Supermarket comes onboard Kaieteur News – All is set for exciting action today as the National Covid-19 Task Force has given green light for the staging of the WeCare...
Mar 07, 2021
Mar 07, 2021
Mar 07, 2021
Mar 07, 2021
Mar 07, 2021
Kaieteur News – I get queries each year from people wanting to know about this or that person or event. Many emails... more
Kaieteur News – The APNU+AFC had denied approval of the sale to Republic Bank of the local assets of Scotiabank, a... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – If U.S. President, Joe Biden, eases the trade embargo against Cuba, one benefit... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]