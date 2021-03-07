Chinese national robbed in front of Supermarket

Kaieteur News – Two men pounced on a Chinese national yesterday, and robbed him in front of the Awei Supermarket located at Vryheid lust, East Coast Demerara (ECD). Awei Huo Die, 39, the owner of the business was attacked around 02:00Hrs just as he was about to enter the compound.

Huo Die told police that he was out earlier that evening and had just returned home. He claimed that the suspects were at the time passing on the Vryheid Public Road when they walked up to him. They hit him several times while relieving him of $500,000 in cash and his cellphone worth $80,000. After they escaped, police were summoned and checks were made in the area to locate the suspects but they could not be found.