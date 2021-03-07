Boat capsizes in Corentyne river; occupants swim to shore

Latest update March 7th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Several persons are counting their lucky stars, after they managed to survive a boat mishap that occurred in Corentyne River yesterday morning about 15 minutes after midnight. Kaieteur News has been informed that the incident occurred some four miles from Orealla Village.
Gordon Herman, 45, a farmer, of Anora Point, Orealla, along with his father, Kelvin Herman, 74, also a farmer, of the said village and two others were in a 22-foot wooden boat powered by a 15HP Sail brand outboard engine heading to Corriverton.
Based on reports, the boat was captained by Gordon Herman, while another vessel, a barge, reportedly owned by a businessman of Springlands, was heading in the opposite direction to Orealla. The barge reportedly had a small light in front guiding its path and according to Captain Herman, while he was heading to Corriverton, he saw the light coming in his direction and he continued to signal his light toward the captain of the barge that he is coming towards his boat, but within minutes he felt a hard impact on his boat. Shortly after his boat capsized, and they all went over board and had to swim to the shore. They sustained minor injuries and the boat and engine were recovered.

