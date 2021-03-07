Bandits invade pensioners’ home, pull one out of bed, steal cash

Kaieteur News – Two bandits armed with a knife on Thursday last, used a ladder to invade the home of an elderly couple and robbed them of their pension money.

The victims are Bisnauth Persaud, 83, and his wife Nandanie Persaud, 73. The couple’s home located in 21st Street, Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was invaded sometime after 03:00Hrs.

Nandanie recalled that she was enjoying her sleep when she was suddenly hauled out of her bed by a strange individual. The man, she described, was slim, had on a dark coloured vest and his face was masked.

“He shook me and said ‘Go check your husband, go check your husband’,” Nandanie recounted.

She explained that her husband, Bisnauth was at the time sleeping in another room. Realizing that man may be a bandit, Nandanie said that she became scared and taught that he had killed her husband.

“I got up and rushed over to his room” she continued, “only to see another man standing over my husband with one hand in the air as if he was about to hit him”.

As she was about to enter the room, Nandanie said that her husband called out for her three times.

“He was alive and instead of entering I turned around and ran towards the door”.

Nandanie told reporters that the man who had pulled her out of the bed tried to grab her but she dodged and made it to the door.

“I open the door and ran down the stairs hollering thief, thief, thief, thief”.

The alarm she raised reportedly alerted neighbours and they rushed out their houses to assist the elderly couple.

Nandandie remembered one of the bandits running out of the house and scaling a fence making good his escape. She reentered the house and headed to her husband’s room again but the other bandit had disappeared.

Her husband, she explained, because of his age cannot walk properly so she helped him out of the house as the neighbours assisted in summoning police.

When cops arrived sometime later, they noted that there was a ladder placed to the window of her husband’s bedroom. It is believed that the bandits used that ladder to gain entrance to couple’s home.

Police observed too, that the bandits had already removed a TV from the wall along with a DVD player but was forced to drop them after Nandanie raised the alarm.

The bandits, however, did escape, with the couple’s pension money which totaled $50,000 in cash.

Nandanie also said that an additional $10,000 was missing from a table. She claimed that she had set aside that money to pay her light bill and purchase cooking gas.