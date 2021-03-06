Taxi driver died from multiple blunt trauma to the head

Kaieteur News – Raoul Anthony Melville, a taxi driver, who was found dead in his Norton Street, Bagotstown home on Thursday morning, died from brain haemorrhage due to multiple blunt trauma to the head. This is according to a post mortem examination done on his body yesterday at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) mortuary. The examination was performed by Government Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh.

Kaieteur News was informed yesterday by Crime Chief, Wendell Blandhum, that three persons were arrested in relation to the matter and are being questioned.

It was reported that around 08:30 hrs., the father of three was discovered lying motionless on his living room floor by his 11-year-old son. Melville, who resided with his wife and two children was last seen alive sometime around 01:00 hrs. on Thursday.

When Kaieteur News reached out to his family, the dead man’s mother, Shafali Melville, recalled that sometime after 08:00 hrs. she had sent her 11-year-old grandson who resides with her call his father (Raoul). The woman said after a few minutes, the little boy returned screaming and shouting, “Tony dead and he deh on the ground.” Shafali said that right away she left what she was doing and ran to her son’s house which is located a mere stone’s throw away from hers. Upon arrival, Melville was seen lying on the floor and his music set was playing. She recounted calling out for him but after realizing that he was not breathing, she started to panic. After alerting other family members, further checks were made and his entire bedroom was seen ransacked and dismantled. The woman told this publication that the father of two was found between the chair set and injuries were seen on his neck, which bore a black and blue mark, blood was on his mouth and nose. His back also had a few marks.

According to police reports, the dead man’s home bore no sign of forced entry. Meanwhile, his body was removed and taken to the GPHC, where he was pronounced dead. An investigation has since been launched into the matter.