Rose to help intensify National team preparation

Kaieteur News – Guyana national men’s basketball team will create history when they play in their first ever International Basketball Federation (FIBA) World Cup pre-qualifiers in El Salvador next month.

The team’s training has been restricted by the national covid-19 task force but coach Hercules during an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport has revealed that he had, “Seen some real progress in players from the beginning up to the last training session.”

Although the current 16 players in training are less than what he would’ve preferred, he is still getting positive results and is particularly proud of the younger, less experienced players who have stepped up, something that may be rewarded with a ticket to El Salvador, compounded with the fact that starlet Ray Victor has announced his retirement.

The arrival of 21-year-old Skipper Stanton Rose, this weekend, will surely lift the spirit of the team that may be down due to Victor’s retirement.

Rose, at just 18-years-old, had led Guyana to their first Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) championship title in Suriname in the year 2018 and was awarded the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for his heroics.

The now NCAA player who last played for Guyana in their FIBA Americas pre-qualifiers in Colombia 2019, has shared his eagerness to link up back with his teammates, and Coach Hercules.

Stanton is particularly pleased with the team’s performance in their last home series against Grenada at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) in December 2019 which was part of preparations for the CBC 2020 Championship that was called off due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Head of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF); Mike Singh, has shared with this publication that the experienced Delroy James has confirmed his intent to represent the Golden Arrowhead in next month’s tournament and the GABF is currently trying to get him to link up with the local training squad in Guyana.

Meanwhile, U.S. based student-athlete, Kevon Wiggins, will travel straight to El Salvador while co-captain Anthony Moe is already in the country, according to Singh.

In addition, Singh has revealed that the Federation would love to have Canadian lefty, Jason Ramrattan, try out for the team.

In terms of funding, the body needs $15 million to travel while already being allocated $1 million from the state.