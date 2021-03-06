Patterson proposes land use policy for oil sector & state-owned shore bases

Latest update March 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 06, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Shadow Oil Minister and Member of Parliament (MP), David Patterson, yesterday proposed a motion in the National Assembly, to form a multi-agency taskforce for the formulation of a land use policy for the oil sector, and mandate that all future shore bases be state-owned, but leased to private operators.
The motion was seconded by Opposition Chief Whip, Christopher Jones.
Patterson brought the motion on the premise that there is an enormous and growing need for shore bases to service the needs of the local industry. The Guyana Shore Base Incorporated (GYBSI), does not have the capacity to handle Guyana’s shore base needs, and certainly will not be able to handle the growing need on its own.
ExxonMobil is already producing oil at the Liza Phase One operation, and has three more on the way. Liza Phase Two and Payara have been approved, and are scheduled for first oil in 2022 and 2024 respectively. ExxonMobil intends to submit a field development plan (FDP) for the fourth intended development, Yellowtail-1, by the end of the year.
The former Public Infrastructure Minister said that while additional shore bases are needed, they must be developed as part of a macro-development plan, and not solely driven by the demand forces of the sector. He is of the view that the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC), and other relevant agencies should undertake a holistic land use and zoning policy, with key considerations made to facilitate industrial activities of the oil sector.
Patterson’s motion would require the multi-agency task force to present a report to the government within six months of the motion’s passing in the National Assembly.
“Be it further resolved,” the motion said, “that the Government advices the taskforce that it is the preference of this National Assembly for future onshore bases be in the counties of Berbice and Essequibo to ensure parity in development of the oil and gas industry and the equitable development across Guyana for the benefit of all citizens.”
This is due to the fact that there have been complaints about intentions to erect chemical warehouses and other oil industry facilities near residential areas. This has posed a concern for Guyanese people who want to ensure that there is no adverse environmental effect of oil operations on their lives. For instance, the residents of Houston had protested the establishment of facilities near their community, despite the area being zoned as residential by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA).
There have also been concerns about the buildup of traffic caused by the location of certain facilities, since as Patterson noted, facilities in the Ruimveldt-McDoom area have caused a buildup that poses inconvenience to residents and travellers.
The motion would also seek to have Government advice ExxonMobil to suspend its Request for Information (RFI) pursuant to the establishment of shore bases, until the taskforce makes the policy available. ExxonMobil had recently published the RFI looking for contractors who can supply shore base facilities to the industry to pick up the needs of future projects.
