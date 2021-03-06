Ogle CC overcome Lusignan in GCB/ECCC T/10 final

Latest update March 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 06, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Ogle CC defeated Lusignan East SC in the final of the GCB/ECCC sponsored T/10 cricket tournament on February 21, 2021 at the Lusignan ground. This completed all outstanding cricket competitions from 2020 under the ECCC and was fittingly supported by representatives of many of the teams who took part in a well-organized tournament under covid-19 protocol.
Ogle CC advanced to the final by virtue of defeating Industry SC, whilst Lusignan East got the better of Lusignan SC (B).
Batting first, Lusignan East were restricted to 79 for eight wickets from their allotted overs, with only Ramchand Jailall offering any resistance with 20. Khemra Jaikarran bagged 3 wickets for six runs from two overs. Ogle CC then breezed to their target with all of their wickets intact. Irfan Ali and Chris Deonarine remained unbeaten on 33 and 31 respectively. Chris Deonarine was adjudged the best batsman in the final, while Khemraj Jaikarran was adjudged the man of the match.
As a result, Ogle CC took away the winner’s trophy and cash prize.
Earlier, in semifinal 1, Ogle CC brushed aside Industry SC by nine wickets. Industry managed 88 for five, Andy Lall got 47, Ayodya Joseph had two for six and Dion Thomas two for 16. Ogle CC replied with 92 for one from 8.3 overs. Chris Deonarine scored 44 not out and Irfan Ali 32.
In the second semifinal, Lusignan East defeated Lusignan SC (B) by 11 runs. Lusignan East made 99 for four wickets. Bashkar Yadram struck 53 (6×6, 2×4) and K. Deosarran 18. Lusigan SC (B) scored 78 for six. Emran Khan made 24 not out and N. Persaud 23.
Prizes were presented by the representatives of the ECCC, who announced that the round-robin league games will commence tomorrow amongst 22 teams on the East Coast and this tournament will be played in two divisions under a relegation format.
