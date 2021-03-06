Labour Ministry conducting robust Occupation Health and Safety campaign

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Labour is currently conducting an Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Campaign in the private and public sector across all 10 administrative regions in Guyana.

Speaking with Kaieteur News yesterday, Labour Minister, Joseph Hamilton, disclosed that the campaign would have kick-started some three weeks ago, which saw OHS officers making site visits to public sector agencies, to ensure works being conducted are done in a safe manner.

Further, on Thursday, a team of OHS officers conducted a site visit at a building in Charlestown, following reports of construction breaches carried out by a private contractor.

It was said that persons working on the building were not attired with any safety gear and no site management was set up to prevent persons from entering the work zone. An order was given to halt the construction, until the necessary safety gears are acquired.

Yesterday, the team returned to the construction site and the workers comprising of six climbers and two ground workers were examined individually. Upon inspection, it was found that the climbers had their minimum mandatory Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), “in the form of safety helmets, glasses, gloves, visibility vest and foil protection kits, in the form of the harness and lanyard.”

Hamilton affirmed that when OHS breaches are found, warnings will be given and the employer will be asked to remedy same. However, there was no mention of a penalty for further noncompliance.

Additionally, the Minister notified that the Labour Ministry through collaboration with the Public Service Ministry is currently conducting all procedures for the hiring of more OHS and labour officers since there is a very low number countrywide, with only one officer in certain regions.