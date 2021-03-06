Health Ministry records 30 new infections

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday reported 30 new COVID-19 infections via its daily dashboard, which shows the case toll increased to 8,729.

The MOH’s dashboard also shows that five patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, another nine are in institutional quarantine, 39 in institutional isolation and 386 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 8,099 persons have recovered to date, with 25 new recoveries recorded yesterday.

The COVID-19 death toll remains at 200 deaths.