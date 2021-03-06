Guyana leads way in 2021 with Inter-School Golf Championships

Kaieteur News – The first ever inter-school Golf championships got off to a roaring start this week with five secondary schools (Berbice, Linden, Essequibo, East Coast Demerara and West Coast Demerara) participating.

The joint project between the Ministry of Education Allied Arts Unit and the Guyana Golf Association has seen amazing results in a short time as hundreds of students have been given a chance to play the sport.

Corporate sponsors who have thrown their support behind the development of Golf in Guyana include Assuria General Insurance, Copa Airlines, Trophy Stall, AR Printery and Nexgen Global Marketing.

This pilot programme that is training students, who wish to write Golf as a sport elective in CSEC/CAPE, is set to expand to as many as 90 secondary schools by end of 2021 and has seen tremendous progress in Linden where a full training programme is scheduled for March 10.

During the past week, over 200 new but dedicated players, tried out for the school teams resulting in teams of 10 (boys and girls) earning the right to represent their respective schools, some having to endure tough playoffs.

Elishan Smith with 80 from Anna Regina took the boys top spot in the preliminaries, Suzette Ferguson from Anna Regina tied with 70 with Subrina Balgobin of in the girls’ category.

Friday will see the teams compete (following covid guidelines in their own areas) under strict monitoring with results sent to Allied Arts Unit where totals will be tallied and the winners determined for Guyana’s fastest growing school sports programme.

According to the Physical Education teachers, the interest level for Golf is so high that this is the first time that they have not had to recruit students for a new sport programme but have been bombarded with requests to participate. Osafa Dos Santos of BEI said, “What is unexpected is that the girls are dominating and that makes the guys so mad that they try harder…it’s a lot of fun and excitement every time we get together.”

Similar reactions were seen in Anna Regina Multilateral, Leonora Secondary, Wismar Secondary and President’s College as they launched their programme over the past few months.

Listed below are the players who will be competing to bring home top honors for their school and also seeking to stake their claim as top junior golfer (in a skills tournament) in Guyana.

Boys Category; Berbice Educational Institute- Delton Cassiano, Zakeer Rai, Dillon Thomas, Jamal Campbell and Mohamed Hussain. President’s College; Treyon Grenville , Mackel Morgan, Allister Mark Henry, Azam Mohamed and Malcolm West.

Leonora Secondary- Ricardo Wilfred, Sebastian Raghunauth, Alex Ramdat, Brian Anthony and Cornelius Ashton.

Anna Regina Secondary School- Gavin Narine, Steffaun Tyrell, Elishan Smith, Anthony Lewis and Gayresh Persaud.

Wismar Secondary – Akeem Bell, Ronaldo Higgins, Justin Nurse, Shimoul Mayers, Brian Carryl and Terrike Mooloo.

Girls Category – Berbice Educational Institute- Subrina Balgobin, Subriina DeQuoy, Keyoka Cort, Esther Gonsavles and Mia Ranjit

President’s College; Aaliyah Hanes, Sanessa Doekoe, Muria Fraser, Chrisleyann Richards and Yogeeta Singh.

Leonora Secondary- Celina Sandy, Hannah Edwards, Collette Blake, Nadia Roberts and Renita Lowton.

Anna Regina Secondary School- Narema Bess, Suzette Joseph, Janita Garraway, Exyana Persaud, Tovrna Deonarine and Bibi Zuresha Nadir.

Wismar Secondary – Arissa Boston, Amy Amsterdam, Casandra Williams, and Kenya Savory.