GFF Secretariat to take on modern look following completion of renovation

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Secretariat, located at Dadanawa Street, Section K Campbellville will soon sport a new look with renovation works currently underway at the facility that is owned by the Federation.

It has been revealed that with the GFF is set and ready to take the game to another level in terms of administration and what’s being rolled out for its Regional Members Associations (RMA), a more modern look with all the amenities needed to make the staff environment more comfortable.

The aim, the Federation noted, is to create a more professional working environment; construct a server room that will house the new information systems; installation of security and surveillance systems; construction of a welcoming and comfortable reception area for the members and general public; enhancement of the board room, wash rooms and staff dining area.

President Forde commented: “We demand a lot from our staff, with many of them putting in long hours each day. It is therefore very important to me that they are offered the best possible working conditions, which I am sure will positively impact the overall productivity and our ability to serve our members and the public.”

Currently, the GFF has four active infrastructure projects ongoing; the Secretariat renovation, construction of dressing rooms and wash room facilities at Ann’s Grove, construction of dressing rooms and wash rooms at Vrymen’s Erven ground in New Amsterdam and the construction of the GFF National Training Centre at Providence.