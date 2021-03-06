Foul air nah good fuh breathe

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys read a nice story on the BBC News website about a girl who took on an oil company. When de child was nine years old, she began to suffer from respiratory problems – nosebleeds, asthma and headaches.

At first, de doctors could not diagnose de cause or de problem. But eventually, with de help of a toxicologist, it was found dat de problem emanated from an oil well across de road from where she lived. It also affected her neighbours. Apparently, some chemicals, which were used in de oil extraction process was de source of de problem.

Now those residents were dealing with a small inshore oil well in their neighbourhood. Imagine what would be de effect of de emissions, including the flaring of natural gas, related to de much larger offshore operations.

While the Stabroek Block is 150 miles offshore Guyana, de fact is dat it has flared 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Dat is lot of foul air offshore Guyana, and we know also that millions of barrels of wastewater and ballast water are being dumped in our waters. How do we know dat dis thing nah gan affect we health.

Is time we too call in a toxicologist to test de air, which we are breathing, and the water in which our fishers are fishing.

Dat lil child took action against the company, which was polluting her community. Wah happen to we. Goat bite we! Why can’t we too run some tests fuh see if we air clean and safe, as it should be?

Talk half and wait fuh see if de EEE PEE A gan mek de first move.