Body of third missing person found

Kaieteur News – Nearly a month after going missing, the third person, who was abandoned by a boat operator on a sand bank some distance away from the Number 63 Beach on February 9, 2021, has been found.

Regional Commander, Jairam Ramlakhan, confirmed with this publication that the remains of Sherida Hussain, of Lot 27 Pilot Street, New Amsterdam, was found nestled among tree twigs and shrubs on the Number 48 Foreshore, by a Fisherman on Thursday night. It was reported to the police and they visited the scene with Joshua Samaroo, Hussain’s son.

Her body was positively identified by him by a distinguishing mark on her foot. The body was escorted to the Anthony’s Funeral Parlour, awaiting a post mortem examination.

Hussein, together with Babuni Harrier and Alwin Joseph, left Suriname to return to Guyana in February and were all abandoned by the captain of the boat in which they were returning with. The Captain dropped off the trio on a sand bank, a distance away from the Number 63 beach foreshore, an illegal backtrack entry that is often used by persons.

The captain had told authorities in Suriname that he thought it was the beach shore he dropped off the trio. Joseph and Harrier’s bodies were found shortly after but Hussein’s body remained missing while her belongings were found. Her son will have some closure now that her remains have been located.