Latest update March 6th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Berbice man found guilty of murdering Fisherman

Mar 06, 2021 News

Munilall Sarjoo, the convicted murderer

Kaieteur News – A man, who has been on remand since 2016, for the murder of a Number 68 Village Fisherman, was yesterday found guilty of murder by a mixed jury at the Berbice High Court.

Munilall Sarjoo broke down in tears and pleaded his innocence, after hearing he was found guilty of murdering Levan Chanderpaul. Sarjoo, in speaking after the verdict, tearfully expressed that he was innocent and stated that his time in prison has destroyed his family.

Levan Chanderpaul (Dead)

“I give my life, I never expect this, I don’t know about this, I don’t know why…God is here, this made me lose my family. Is best I take my life now your Honour. I came back from America and I tried to improve my life. I never involved in no thieving or problem…everything is money, that guy went to Eve Leary and give a statement, I didn’t give a statement at Eve Leary, they set me up,” Sarjoo pleaded through his tears.

Justice, Simone Morris-Ramlall, subsequently ordered a probation report and sentencing was set for March 25, 2021. Sarjoo is being represented by Attorney-at-law, Rodwell Jagmohan, while the state is being represented by Attorney-at-law, Tuana Hardy.

Levan Chanderpaul, who was 26-years-old at the time of his death in 2016, was a Fisherman from Number 68 Village, Upper Corentyne, Berbice. His body was discovered bound with chop wounds, two days after going missing on April 24, 2016 in the Number 68 backlands. A post mortem examination that was conducted on the body of Chanderpaul revealed that he died from a fractured skull.

The accused, Munilall Sarjoo, was arrested the following year.

Similar Articles

Digicel Business Solutions

 

Sports

Guyana leads way in 2021 with Inter-School Golf Championships

Guyana leads way in 2021 with Inter-School Golf Championships

Mar 06, 2021

Kaieteur News – The first ever inter-school Golf championships got off to a roaring start this week with five secondary schools (Berbice, Linden, Essequibo, East Coast Demerara and West Coast...
Read More
Ogle CC overcome Lusignan in GCB/ECCC T/10 final

Ogle CC overcome Lusignan in GCB/ECCC T/10 final

Mar 06, 2021

Rose to help intensify National team preparation

Rose to help intensify National team preparation

Mar 06, 2021

GFF Secretariat to take on modern look following completion of renovation

GFF Secretariat to take on modern look following...

Mar 06, 2021

BCB Grassroot Tournaments 2020 Hetmeyer and Gordon Challenge Cups to be hosted this weekend

BCB Grassroot Tournaments 2020 Hetmeyer and...

Mar 06, 2021

BCB 2019 Elizabeth Styles Under21 final RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour and Albion to clash today in long awaited finals

BCB 2019 Elizabeth Styles Under21 final RHT...

Mar 06, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • RESPECT DUE TO GRANNY!

    Kaieteur News – Janet Jagan was the former President of Guyana. She died on March 28, 2009. This tribute is made in... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]