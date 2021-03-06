Berbice man found guilty of murdering Fisherman

Latest update March 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 06, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A man, who has been on remand since 2016, for the murder of a Number 68 Village Fisherman, was yesterday found guilty of murder by a mixed jury at the Berbice High Court.
Munilall Sarjoo broke down in tears and pleaded his innocence, after hearing he was found guilty of murdering Levan Chanderpaul. Sarjoo, in speaking after the verdict, tearfully expressed that he was innocent and stated that his time in prison has destroyed his family.
“I give my life, I never expect this, I don’t know about this, I don’t know why…God is here, this made me lose my family. Is best I take my life now your Honour. I came back from America and I tried to improve my life. I never involved in no thieving or problem…everything is money, that guy went to Eve Leary and give a statement, I didn’t give a statement at Eve Leary, they set me up,” Sarjoo pleaded through his tears.
Justice, Simone Morris-Ramlall, subsequently ordered a probation report and sentencing was set for March 25, 2021. Sarjoo is being represented by Attorney-at-law, Rodwell Jagmohan, while the state is being represented by Attorney-at-law, Tuana Hardy.
Levan Chanderpaul, who was 26-years-old at the time of his death in 2016, was a Fisherman from Number 68 Village, Upper Corentyne, Berbice. His body was discovered bound with chop wounds, two days after going missing on April 24, 2016 in the Number 68 backlands. A post mortem examination that was conducted on the body of Chanderpaul revealed that he died from a fractured skull.
The accused, Munilall Sarjoo, was arrested the following year.
