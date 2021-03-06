BCB Grassroot Tournaments 2020 Hetmeyer and Gordon Challenge Cups to be hosted this weekend

Kaieteur News – After successfully hosting four grassroot tournaments last weekend, the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) would be hosting another three tomorrow as the Berbice cricket season continues full stream.

Last weekend, the BCB hosted the Chattergoon Brothers, Narsingh Deonarine, Nagamootoo Brothers and Mankarran Singh Challenge Cup Tournaments at the Fyrish, Chesney, Whim and Kennard Memorial grounds respectively. A total of sixteen clubs took part in those tournaments and another twelve would be in action tomorrow as the board pushes on with its effort to bring back the passion for the game at the grass root level.

West Indies player Shimron Hetmeyer and his wife Nirvani would be sponsoring two Hetmeyer Cups at the Rose Hall Canje and Young Warriors Grounds respectively, while former national player Jeremy Gordon would be sponsoring the Gordon Challenge at the Edinburgh Ground, located at East Bank Berbice. The Rose Hall Canje Hetmeyer Cup would involve the home team, Goed Bananen Land, Betsy Ground and Pathfinders CC, while over at the Young Warriors Venue, the home team would clash with Flying Stars, Mt Sinai and Tucber Park B.

Edinburgh, Tucber Park A, Guymine and East Bank Blazers would be the teams playing in the Gordon Challenge Cup. Among the players expected to be on show are a Isaih Thorne, Joel Sietaram, Sasenarine Sukhu, Garfield Benjamin, Jamal Lafluer, Suresh Dhanai, Kishan Gangaram, Gorshan Barran, Philbert Wilburg and Deonarine Seepersaud.

BCB President Hilbert Foster stated that a total of ten grass root tournaments would be played across the county with the objectives of allowing minor clubs the opportunities of winning titles, to return the passion for the game and to indentify new talents for further development. Teams are reminded that all their players have to be attired in white and must walk along with their own drinking water, lunch, face mask and hand sanitizers. Social distancing would be practiced in the pavilion, while no spectators would be allowed into the venue.