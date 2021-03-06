Agricola man admits to ganja charge, gets 4 years

Kaieteur News – Four days after he walked into Court Three at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and admitted to giving a visually impaired man a bag that contained cannabis, Michael Solomon, of Lot 168 Agricola, East Bank Demerara, was yesterday officially charged and sentenced to four years imprisonment.

Solomon appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly. He pleaded guilty to the charge, which stated that on February 12, 2021, at Georgetown, he had in his possession, 3.156 kilograms of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Three men were previously charged for the offence. Those men are Perez Cush, 43, a barber, of Newtown Kitty, Georgetown; Troy Jacobs, 46, a businessman, of Penny Lane, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown; and Ivor Anderson, 75, of Region Eight.

On Monday last, Solomon along with his lawyer, Paul Fung-A-Fat, walked into Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus’ courtroom, and opted to plead guilty to the ganja charge.

In his address to the court, Solomon said that on the day in question, he had given Anderson the bag, which contained 3.156 kilograms of cannabis. Fung-A-Fat told the court that his client is willing to plead guilty to the charge that Cush, Jacobs and Anderson are charged for.

As a result, Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) prosecutor, Konyo Sandiford, told Principal Magistrate Marcus, that Solomon would be escorted to CANU’s headquarters for questioning. Solomon was subsequently charged and put before the court yesterday for the offence.

Senior Magistrate Daly, sentenced Solomon to four years imprisonment and fined him $2,367,000.

Anderson, Joseph, and Cush made their first court appearance on February 15, 2021, and were all placed on $500,000 bail each, with a condition attached that they all lodge their passports. They are expected to make their next court appearance for the same offence on April 19, 2021.

According to reports, Cush, Jacobs and Anderson were intercepted on February 12, 2021, by CANU ranks while they were travelling along the route of Homestretch and Mandela Avenues, Georgetown. A search was conducted on the vehicle and a parcel allegedly containing the cannabis was unearthed.