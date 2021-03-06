11 bus touts arrested during police exercise

Latest update March 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 06, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Members of the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Traffic Department yesterday arrested eleven bus touts.
According to the police, the exercise was conducted to eradicate touts from the various minibus parks in Georgetown. The eleven persons that were arrested by the ranks for soliciting passengers were placed in custody, pending charges.
