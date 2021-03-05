Two robbery accused walked free after charges dropped

– Virtual complainant tells court he just wants back his stolen motorcycle

Kaieteur News – A 53-year-old and a 21-year-old were on Wednesday, charged for robbing an East Bank Demerara man of his motorcycle, but later had their matter dismissed after the virtual complainant requested no further action be taken into the matter and told the court that he just wanted his stolen motorcycle back.

Khemraj Shaffie, of Hadfield Street, Lodge, and Daniel John, of West Front Road, West Ruimveldt, made their first court appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, where they were charged with the offence of robbery with violence.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the charge, which alleged that on February 27, in the vicinity of D’Urban Park they robbed the victim of his CK4912 motorcycle valued $250,000, one Samsung cellphone valued $25,000 and $1,500 in cash.

However the man told the court that he just wants his motorcycle be handed back to him, hence the matter was dismissed.

According to the police report, on the night of the incident, the man was riding his motorcycle at a slow rate on Vlissengen Road, when he stopped at the traffic light at the junction of Homestretch Avenue and Vlissengen Road. The victim further told police that he was approached by a man who jumped onto the rear of his motorcycle and demanded that he ride to D’Urban Park. He recalled that he did as instructed and upon arrival, he was confronted by three other suspects who robbed him of his bike, cellphone and money. After the perpetrators escaped, the matter was reported and an investigation was launched.