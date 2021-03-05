Serial rapist for court toady

Kaieteur News – Serial rapist, Thurston Semple, 37, will appear in court today for the alleged rape, sodomy and battery of a Venezuelan woman. Kaieteur News has been told by police sources that based on advice received, Semple will be charged with rape at the Georgetown Magistrate Court, today.

Semple allegedly raped, sodomized and brutalized the woman, a sex worker, on Wednesday last at his Lot 5A, Tucville Terrace, home.

The woman had to be rescued by neighbours, who were forced to watch on as Semple dragged and battered the woman in his yard.

One neighbour had told this media house that she was alerted by the woman’s screams and had rushed out just in time to see her plunging through Semple’s window to escape him.

She was reportedly being raped and sodomized repeatedly, while being held hostage at knifepoint. The woman told Kaieteur News that she used her fists to punch through the window. Another neighbour, Guyanese cricketer, Trevon Griffith, recalled Semple beating the woman mercilessly in his yard. In fact, Griffith assisted Semple’s victim to jump over his fence to safety.

The neighbours described that she was beaten beyond recognition and kept “blacking out repeatedly.”

Semple was arrested that night, but later released. He was nevertheless re-arrested after the woman decided to speak out against him. Another victim has since come forward as well, accusing Semple of abducting and brutalizing her last year. He reportedly beat her into submission and forced her to endure seven hours of sexual and physical torture.

That victim has also lodged an official police report against Semple. It is unclear, however, whether he will be charged today for raping her as well. He also has three other rape matters pending before the court, but has never been convicted, and had been out on bail.

As Semple faces the magistrate today, both victims have expressed fears, that if granted bail, he might seek to target them. Neighbours too expressed similar fears. They had told Kaieteur News that they had been living for years in fear, after helping previous rape victims. These fears were birthed, they said, after Semple would only be locked up for a few days and be released again.

One man had said, “A man like that is dangerous, cause if you report him and he comes back to live among you, he can take revenge by harming us or our children.”