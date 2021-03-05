Prezzie tun a ‘R’ man.

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Prezzie tell de Guyana Police Force how he will rebrand, retool, restructure, repair and reposition de organisation. Dem police asking about de main R – remuneration.

De Bank of Guyana seh how de bank wah gat an agreement fuh buy de local operations of Scotia nah licence to operate in Guyana. But what dah gat to do with buying Scotia. Dem had some people wah nah licence fuh drill fuh oil and dem get handed oil blocks. And dem gan flip it when de time right. So wah wrong with de Citi Bank doing de other R – reselling.

And dem boys asking what about de other R – renegotiation….of de royalties and revenues from de oil contract.

Is plenty blow-blow blowing. De President blow a lot of meaningless hot air at de Police Conference yesterday. Is nuff words but little substance. Dem boys wan know how he intend to reduce crime. Not about identifying de gaps. De amount of gaps wah dem gat in de police force is enough to form a volcanic crater.

But de real blow-blow presentation come from de Vee Pee. De man address a function de Private Sector Commission had at Park Rayne (nah ask me how dem get permission fuh hold dat). He called for a different mindset from de private sector to evolve. But he nah seh how dem gan develop dat mindset when half of de private sector is family-owned businesses. Dem boys remember when there was a move to create a new private sector since it was said dat de traditional sector did not have de mindset to think big.

De private sector asking for another “R”- relief. COVID hit some of dem hard and dem nah hear nuttin’ in de Bud-Get dat would ease dem troubles. All dem getting is blow-blow.

Some of dem private sector people gat good friends in government. And with dem friends in de government who needs a new mindset.

Talk half and sing de song … “Leh de blow-blow blow!”