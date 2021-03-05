No update on investigation into businessman who received COVID-19 vaccine meant for frontline health workers

….More than a week later

Kaieteur News – Twelve days following an investigation being launched by the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), into a senior staff member having allegedly facilitated giving a shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine meant for frontline workers to a local businessman, no update has been given.

Kaieteur News had reported that the man posted a picture of himself receiving the jab via his Facebook account, which was seen by this publication. It was also revealed that a senior staff member was said to have ties with the man.

This publication had contacted the GPHC, where it was confirmed that the matter is being investigated, however, there has been no word to date. Further, the GPHC had not issued a press statement highlighting the ongoing investigation.

The Government has constantly reiterated that the first preference for vaccination is being given to frontline health workers, the elderly and persons with comorbidities. Frontline health care workers were the first to be vaccinated upon the arrival of vaccines as they have been given priority in the current phase of the government’s immunization program.

On February 13, Guyana received its first set of COVID-19 vaccines, which came as a donation from Barbados. The donation saw Guyana receiving 3,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, the same brand the businessman boasted as having received on his Facebook page. President, Irfaan Ali, had stated that of the 3,000 doses, 100 persons at the CARICOM Secretariat will benefit and the remaining will be given to frontline healthcare workers. Since the vaccine is a double dose vaccine, the businessman’s receipt of what would have been the first dose, while not qualifying under the current rollout, raises questions about the government’s security, record-keeping and verification system for the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Concerns are also being raised as to the lengthy investigation process at the GPHC and if the businessman will receive the second dose, since he has already received the first. Additionally, when this publication contacted the GPHC it was stated that if confirmed to be true, it would be a serious infraction and the senior staff member will face the consequences.

Guyana received another batch of COVID-19 vaccines this week, this time a donation of 20,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, which came from the Chinese government. The Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony, has disclosed that this batch of vaccines will be used to complete the immunization of frontline health workers and next to benefit will be elderly persons, 60 years and above.