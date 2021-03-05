Marks of violence found on taxi driver’s body in Bagotstown home

Kaieteur News – A 31-year-old taxi driver, was yesterday morning found dead with several marks of violence about his body in his Bagotstown home. The father of three, Raoul Anthony Melville of Norton Street, Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara was discovered by his 11-year-old son lying motionless on the living room floor sometime around 08:30hrs. Kaieteur News learnt that the father of three was last seen alive sometime around 01:00am on Thursday.

Kaieteur News learnt that the man resides with his wife and two children but since Tuesday he was staying alone since his wife went to stay with a relative because one of their children was not feeling well.

When Kaieteur News contacted the family for a comment, the dead man’s mother, Anne related that sometime after 08:00hrs she received a call from her neighbour who told her that her son can come and pick up his car because it was finish being repaired.

The now devastated mother recalled that she sent her 11-year-old grandson to go and call his father so he could collect his car. The little boy left and a few minutes later she heard him hollering that “Tony dead and he deh on the ground”. Anne said that right away she left what she was dong and ran to her son’s house which is located two houses away from hers. When she reached the house she observed her son lying on the floor and his music set was playing. The woman stated that she called out for her son (asking him “Tony what happen, what happen”. Realizing that he was not breathing, the woman started to panic. She said she left and went to call her other son who lived just nearby and alerted him to go and check on his brother. After he left and return back, he too started hollering that Raoul is dead. The woman said immediately she made contact with her husband who had just left. When he came, they all returned to the 31-year-old’s house after which they observed the entire house was ransacked and dismantled. She told this publication that the net was torn down along with the curtains; the bed frame was broken down at one end. Her son was found in between the dismantled chair set lying on his back. Injuries were seen on his neck, blood was seen on his mouth and nose. The grieving mother explained that her son’s back had a few marks and his neck bore a black and blue mark.

When asked if she knew who would want to hurt her son, the woman told Kaieteur News that she has no clue, but informed that couple days back her son had an altercation with a man about his motorcar. The dead man’s mother told this publication that on Saturday night someone had jammed her son’s car and had agreed to get it repaired. On Tuesday when she and her husband were going out, she said that he stop and told her that he went to the man to collect the money so he could repair his vehicle, he claimed that the man ran him with a cutlass and refused to pay him the money. Anne said that her son never told her who this man was. Police reports stated that the house bare no sign of forced entry.

Melville’s body was removed and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where it was pronounced dead by a doctor and taken to the Lyken Funeral Parlour where it is awaiting a post mortem examination. An investigation has since been launched. Raoul leaves to mourn his wife, two sons and daughter, and other relatives.