Haslington man jailed 60 years for murder of brother-in-law

Kaieteur News – Les Charles Critchlow, was sentenced to 60 years in jail for the murder of his brother-in-law, Terence Adams, called “Uncle Terry” or “Sleepy.”

The sentence was handed down by Justice, Navindra Singh, at the Georgetown High Court yesterday, following a probation report. Critchlow who changed his plea twice at a previous trial was found guilty of stabbing his brother-in-law to death, earlier last month.

According to the indictment, Critchlow stabbed Adams several times on May 12, 2016, following a heated disagreement.

Critchlow was reportedly outraged after Adams made remarks about him being unemployed during an argument at their Haslington home.

The victim allegedly told the Critchlow, “You don’t even wuk no more, and can’t maintain my sister.” This is said to have angered Critchlow, who grabbed a long knife and trailed his brother-in-law from the house to a nearby shop, where the incident occurred.

Police reports indicated that Adams, 56, of North Haslington, was later found around 20:15 hours on the roadway in the village with stab wounds about his body.

A medical examination revealed that Adams had been stabbed to both the left and right side chest, and his neck was partially slashed. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

During the trial before Justice Singh, witnesses had revealed seeing Critchlow grabbing a long, reddish handled knife, purported to be the murder weapon before leaving the house.

Relatives of the deceased also reported that a van load of policemen came to their home to inform them that Terry was stabbed to death.

At the trial, Critchlow was represented by Attorney-at-law, Rachael Bakker, while the indictment was presented by State prosecutors, Tiffani Lyken and Nafeeza Baig.