Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 200 benchmark

Latest update March 5th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 05, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has surpassed the 200 benchmark following a new fatality being reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.
The MOH in its press release stated that the deceased is a 62-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who died while receiving treatment at their medical facility and has been recorded as the country’s 200th COVID-19 fatality.
Notably, in slightly over two months (January-March) Guyana has recorded 36 COVID-19 deaths, with at least three deaths being recorded each week. Most of the deaths have been elderly persons. Further, a large number of the deaths originated from Region Four.
The MOH also reported 51 new infections via its daily dashboard update yesterday, increasing the case toll to 8,699.
The dashboard shows that seven patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, another 13 in institutional quarantine, 36 in institutional isolation and 383 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 8,074 persons have recovered to date with 31 new recoveries recorded yesterday.
