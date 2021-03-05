Latest update March 5th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 200 benchmark

Mar 05, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has surpassed the 200 benchmark following a new fatality being reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.
The MOH in its press release stated that the deceased is a 62-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who died while receiving treatment at their medical facility and has been recorded as the country’s 200th COVID-19 fatality.
Notably, in slightly over two months (January-March) Guyana has recorded 36 COVID-19 deaths, with at least three deaths being recorded each week. Most of the deaths have been elderly persons. Further, a large number of the deaths originated from Region Four.
The MOH also reported 51 new infections via its daily dashboard update yesterday, increasing the case toll to 8,699.
The dashboard shows that seven patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, another 13 in institutional quarantine, 36 in institutional isolation and 383 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 8,074 persons have recovered to date with 31 new recoveries recorded yesterday.

 

Similar Articles

Digicel Business Solutions

Sports

Sinclair is ninth RHTY&SC cricketer to play International cricket Believes it’s a big achievement

Sinclair is ninth RHTY&SC cricketer to play International...

Mar 05, 2021

Kaieteur News – When 21-year-old Guyana and Berbice off-spinner Kevin Sinclair made his T20 International debut for the West Indies against Sri Lanka on Wednesday evening last in Antigua he...
Read More
Overseas based businessman Inderdass sponsors Fisherman

Overseas based businessman Inderdass sponsors...

Mar 05, 2021

Inaugural WeCare/Strathavon Mahaica Softball Cup set for Sunday

Inaugural WeCare/Strathavon Mahaica Softball Cup...

Mar 05, 2021

Guyana’s basketball gem Victor announces retirement “Fringe players can now stake claim” – Mike Singh

Guyana’s basketball gem Victor announces...

Mar 05, 2021

BCB congratulates Nial Smith on call up to train with WI squad Happy five Berbicians on West Indies training party

BCB congratulates Nial Smith on call up to train...

Mar 05, 2021

Banks DIH Ltd. supports GSCL Inc President’s Cup which bowls off today

Banks DIH Ltd. supports GSCL Inc President’s...

Mar 05, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]