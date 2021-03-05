Foreign Minister updates U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary on Venezuela’s latest act of aggression

Kaieteur News – Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, indicated to the media last night that he met virtually with Acting Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs of the United States of America, Julie Chung. Kaieteur News understands that among the areas of mutual interest they discussed, include regional stability, democracy, and the enhancement of bilateral relations through economic and security cooperation.

Minister Todd said he conveyed his gratitude for the continued support Guyana receives from the United States on the Guyana-Venezuela border controversy. The Minister said too, that he informed the official of the recent actions of Venezuela, including the incursion into Guyana’s airspace, which resulted in the issuance of a protest note.

The Minister said that Chung conveyed her optimism for relations between Guyana and the U.S while adding that Ms. Chung was keen to note that the Biden Administration is focused on democracy, values, human rights, among other commonalities it shares with Guyana.

This publication understands that the Foreign Minister and Acting Assistant Secretary noted that agreements inked during the high-level visit of former Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and the recent visit of U.S. Southern Command Admiral Craig Faller have helped to advance economic and security cooperation between Guyana and the U.S. These, along with continued engagements with U.S. Ambassador, Sarah-Ann Lynch, further demonstrate the shared values of the two countries, the Minister said.

Additionally, Kaieteur News understands that both parties discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the region and exchanged views on innovative and collaborative methods to stimulate recovery through private-sector investment and the strengthening of institutions. They also mentioned the ongoing migrant situation and Guyana’s humanitarian response through the recent resuscitation of the Multi-agency Coordinating Committee for Addressing the Influx of Venezuelan Migrants and ongoing collaboration with international partners.