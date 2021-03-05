Father turns in escaped prisoner

Kaieteur News – One of the four men that escaped from the Lethem Police Station lockup, using an underground hole that they dug, was yesterday morning handed over to the police by his father.

Clive King, his father, brought the man, 20 year-old, Clarence Rodney, of Lethem, Central Rupununi, to the police.

According to the police, after Rodney was handed over to the police, he was told of the allegation, cautioned and he responded, “I do not have nothing to say.” He was then arrested and placed into custody at the Lethem Police Station, pending charges.

Rodney and three other men escaped on February 26, between 00:05 hrs. and 07:00 hrs. The man hunt continues for, Jack King Paul, 36, of Kwatamang Village, North Rupununi; Yon Rogg Hernandez, 26, a Venezuelan National, called ‘John Roberts,’ of Tabatinga, Lethem and Xarlos Edwards Thomas, 18, a Venezuelan National, of Tabatinga, Lethem.