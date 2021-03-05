Latest update March 5th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Father turns in escaped prisoner

Mar 05, 2021 News

Clarence Rodney

Kaieteur News – One of the four men that escaped from the Lethem Police Station lockup, using an underground hole that they dug, was yesterday morning handed over to the police by his father.
Clive King, his father, brought the man, 20 year-old, Clarence Rodney, of Lethem, Central Rupununi, to the police.
According to the police, after Rodney was handed over to the police, he was told of the allegation, cautioned and he responded, “I do not have nothing to say.” He was then arrested and placed into custody at the Lethem Police Station, pending charges.
Rodney and three other men escaped on February 26, between 00:05 hrs. and 07:00 hrs. The man hunt continues for, Jack King Paul, 36, of Kwatamang Village, North Rupununi; Yon Rogg Hernandez, 26, a Venezuelan National, called ‘John Roberts,’ of Tabatinga, Lethem and Xarlos Edwards Thomas, 18, a Venezuelan National, of Tabatinga, Lethem.

Similar Articles

Digicel Business Solutions

Sports

Sinclair is ninth RHTY&SC cricketer to play International cricket Believes it’s a big achievement

Sinclair is ninth RHTY&SC cricketer to play International...

Mar 05, 2021

Kaieteur News – When 21-year-old Guyana and Berbice off-spinner Kevin Sinclair made his T20 International debut for the West Indies against Sri Lanka on Wednesday evening last in Antigua he...
Read More
Overseas based businessman Inderdass sponsors Fisherman

Overseas based businessman Inderdass sponsors...

Mar 05, 2021

Inaugural WeCare/Strathavon Mahaica Softball Cup set for Sunday

Inaugural WeCare/Strathavon Mahaica Softball Cup...

Mar 05, 2021

Guyana’s basketball gem Victor announces retirement “Fringe players can now stake claim” – Mike Singh

Guyana’s basketball gem Victor announces...

Mar 05, 2021

BCB congratulates Nial Smith on call up to train with WI squad Happy five Berbicians on West Indies training party

BCB congratulates Nial Smith on call up to train...

Mar 05, 2021

Banks DIH Ltd. supports GSCL Inc President’s Cup which bowls off today

Banks DIH Ltd. supports GSCL Inc President’s...

Mar 05, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]