Driver dead, wife critical after car slams into culvert

Kaieteur News – A husband was killed and his wife left critical, following a car crash along the Berbice River Bridge Public Road, Region Six.

Dead is Vijay Jaigobin, 33, and currently hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is his wife, Sherry Alicia Jaigobin, 30, both of Lot 2C Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

The car crash took place around 17:45 hrs.

According to the police, Vijay was the driver of the car and heading home at the time with his wife, Alicia, in the front passenger seat.

Vijay was reportedly speeding along the southern side of the Berbice River Bridge Road, when he lost control of the car and slammed into a culvert, located on the northern side. As a result of the impact, the car flipped through the air and landed in the trench. Passersby stopped to help the badly injured couple, who were trapped in the wrecked car.

They were removed from the wreckage in an unconscious state and rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital. Doctors there according to the police began treating them right away.

Unfortunately, while receiving medical attention, Vijay passed away while his wife, Alicia, was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for further treatment. She was still unconscious at the time of preparing this report, and police have been advised that her condition was still critical.