Doctor and two nurses suspended in Williamsburg’s mother and baby death – Minister of Health

– other actions to be taken

Malisa Playter-Harry

Kaieteur News – Following an investigation conducted by the Ministry of Health, Maternal Review Committee, on the death of Venesha Lewis called Vanessa and her baby during delivery, a doctor and two nurses have been suspended with immediate effect. The Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, revealed this during his daily COVID-19 update with DPI yesterday.

The Minister disclosed that the committee, which conducted the probe at the New Amsterdam Hospital, was able to interview “everyone who was connected with the challenges we had there” and a report was prepared and submitted to him. It was, based on the findings of the report, and recommendations from the committee, that the doctor who was in charge of Lewis during her labour and delivery was found to be negligent in executing his/her duties. He added that two nurses were also found to be negligent, and as such, he has taken immediate steps to suspend the medical professionals.

“Based on the report, we strongly believe the doctor who (oversaw) the patient seems to be negligent. The nurses were also negligent. I am taking immediate steps to suspend doctor and two nurses, and we will have some follow up actions we will announce later,” Minister Anthony said.

Meanwhile, Regional Chairman, David Armogan, during the monthly statutory meeting yesterday at the Regional Democratic Council, stated that the issue has garnered the attention of H.E, Dr. Irfaan Ali, and “all the levels coming down” and because of the nature of how Lewis and her baby died, there were “serious reactions by members of the public and the relatives.” He stressed that a mother and her child were lost, and she leaves behind three other children, “so it is not an easy situation for them, and we have to give them as much support as possible in these circumstances.”

Armogan pointed out that once the evidence shows that persons did not execute their duties in the way they should have and if there has been any misconduct, those persons ought to be dealt with. He posited that more attention should be paid to cases such as Lewis’ because “time is very important when it comes to these cases and if you allow a lot of time to pass before you deal with these cases you put people at risk.”

He further divulged that since the story went viral, the maternity ward has become “empty because people lost confidence in the maternity section.” Armogan said, because of that, those who were preparing to deliver their newborn babies “they went away, they picked their bags up and walked and sometimes you can’t blame them because they are scared.”

The Regional Chairman believes that “we really need to put our house in order” and pointed out that he will not be covering up for anyone or any system but rather a mandate should be set so that what occurred with Lewis and her baby “does not repeat.” He revealed that President Ali has appointed several persons to various regions who will now be visiting all hospitals and health centres to ensure that they are functioning the way it should be.

“I am not saying that all is lost, but this is a situation that we did not want to happen at all, I don’t know if it could have been avoided, but if it could have, then it should have been avoided,” he underscored.

Additionally, as it relates to drugs and medical supplies at hospitals, Armogan stated that President Ali has gotten involved and that “from now there will be a very serious improvement with the drug situation. Everyone understands the problem and now we are addressing the problem in a holistic way, things will definitely improve.” He expressed his sympathy to the Lewis’ family on behalf of himself and the RDC and noted that the family has been very receptive towards them but has asked for justice to be served “and that is what we have to make sure.”

Meanwhile a Postmortem Examination conducted on the body of Venesha Lewis called Vanessa, revealed that she died from Hypovolemic Shock compounded by abdominal and pelvic hemorrhage, acute lung failure and brain edema with cerebellum herniation. It was revealed through the autopsy result, that Lewis lost a considerable amount of blood and lacked oxygen and those issues resulted in several other complications during surgery at the New Amsterdam Hospital that ultimately led to her death. The autopsy was conducted by Government Pathologist, Nehaul Singh, upon the request of relatives, and was done at the Georgetown Public Hospital on Wednesday. Her baby, who died during delivery at the New Amsterdam Hospital, hours before she succumbed, died from a deficiency of Vitamin K according to the autopsy report. The disease itself causes bleeding in a newborn baby but can be prevented by administering a dose of the Vitamin K one hour prior to delivery or within one hour of delivery; an uncle said their doctor advised.

Joseph Lewis, who has been very supportive of the family during this difficult time had said that they have sought the advice of their own doctor, who revealed to them that Venesha’s bladder was cut during surgery at the NA Hospital in Berbice and that the medical professionals who operated on her attempted to “suture it up back.”

Venesha Lewis called Vanessa, 32, of Lot 19, 3rd Street, Williamsburg, and her stillborn baby died after complications experienced at the New Amsterdam Hospital on Friday last. Her baby died during delivery at the New Amsterdam Hospital but Venesha Lewis experienced several complications and was sent off to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she later succumbed.

The Lewis family is of the firm belief that while the medical professionals have been penalized, the Regional Health Officer for Region Six should also be held accountable. The family is still pursuing the option of having private autopsies done on Venesha and her baby.