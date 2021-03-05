Latest update March 5th, 2021 12:59 AM

Cat will eat our dinner

Mar 05, 2021 Front Page Comment, News

Kaieteur News – Guyanese leaders and peoples are focused on attacking and humiliating each other, while Venezuelan leaders are focused on our land and treasure. The Venezuelan high-command keeps harassing Guyana (and indirectly Exxon) with incursions by ship and aircraft. On the other hand, Guyanese leaders are consumed with lowering the boom on their opponents, with things that should not be on our front burners.
This newspaper has repeatedly called for the highest priority to be given to skillfully and cleanly managing our natural resources wealth. Instead of heeding this advice, our leaders laugh at us, since they prefer to engage in political jousting. They are comfortable insulting and cussing out each other, instead of focusing on what is more important: being vigilant against both Exxon and Venezuela.
We are inviting problems by our petty divisiveness. It is just a matter of time before troops cross our borders. We will be caught off-guard. Our biggest job, according to the PPPC, the PNC, and AFC, is to ‘buse’ down one another and get even with each other. If we continue this way, cat is sure to eat our dinner.

