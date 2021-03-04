Latest update March 4th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Lindore leads ECC Masters to victory

Mar 04, 2021 Sports

The victorious Everest Masters.

A member from Laluni team accepts the donation from Vick Mohabeer and Randy Brown.

Kaieteur News – Randy Lindore grabbed four wickets to lead Everest Masters to 23-run victory over host Laluni on Sunday last in a 25 overs fixture.
Batting first on a moist pitch, Everest Masters managed 122-5.
Dev Balgobin struck three fours and four sixes in a top score of 54, while Clement Archer and Imtiaz Sadik made 16 each.
Troy Domingo and G. Campbell took two wickets each while Clinton Pestano had 1-28.
Lalluni were bowled out for 99 in reply.
Clinton Pestano scored 25 with two fours and two sixes, while O. Rampersaud J. Mohabir made 19 apiece. Randy Lindore picked up 4 for 22, Vick Mohabeer had 2 for 9 and Gavin Singh 2 for 19. The game was sponsored by Dovies aTrucking Service.
Meanwhile, New Doctor’s Clinic donated a bat, a pair of pads, one helmet and 500 face masks to the home team following the contest.
Everest Masters will take on Wakenaam Masters on Sunday at Good Success.

Similar Articles

Guyana’s Oil & You – 99.1FM

Sports

Pollard hits six sixes in an over as Windies beat Sri Lanka despite Akila Dananjaya hat-trick

Pollard hits six sixes in an over as Windies beat Sri Lanka despite...

Mar 04, 2021

Kaieteur News – COOLIDGE, Antigua (AP) — Sri Lanka leg-spinner Akila Dananjaya experienced the precipitous highs and lows of Twenty20 cricket when he claimed a hat-trick which included the...
Read More
Rex Chemicals in the mix with President’s Softball Tournament

Rex Chemicals in the mix with President’s...

Mar 04, 2021

Lindore leads ECC Masters to victory

Lindore leads ECC Masters to victory

Mar 04, 2021

Kalim Khan, New Doctor’s Clinic support ECC Speaker’s Cup

Kalim Khan, New Doctor’s Clinic support ECC...

Mar 04, 2021

GABF keeping up with the times Guyana to compete at FIBA Esports tourney

GABF keeping up with the times Guyana to compete...

Mar 04, 2021

BCB/ Grass Root tournaments Chesney, Kilcoy win respective Deonarine and Chattergoon brothers Challenge Cups

BCB/ Grass Root tournaments Chesney, Kilcoy win...

Mar 04, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]