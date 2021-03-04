Lindore leads ECC Masters to victory

Kaieteur News – Randy Lindore grabbed four wickets to lead Everest Masters to 23-run victory over host Laluni on Sunday last in a 25 overs fixture.

Batting first on a moist pitch, Everest Masters managed 122-5.

Dev Balgobin struck three fours and four sixes in a top score of 54, while Clement Archer and Imtiaz Sadik made 16 each.

Troy Domingo and G. Campbell took two wickets each while Clinton Pestano had 1-28.

Lalluni were bowled out for 99 in reply.

Clinton Pestano scored 25 with two fours and two sixes, while O. Rampersaud J. Mohabir made 19 apiece. Randy Lindore picked up 4 for 22, Vick Mohabeer had 2 for 9 and Gavin Singh 2 for 19. The game was sponsored by Dovies aTrucking Service.

Meanwhile, New Doctor’s Clinic donated a bat, a pair of pads, one helmet and 500 face masks to the home team following the contest.

Everest Masters will take on Wakenaam Masters on Sunday at Good Success.