Decomposed body found floating in City canal

Mar 04, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The partially decomposed body of a yet to be identified man, was yesterday discovered floating in the canal at Croal and Wellington Streets, Georgetown.
Kaieteur News learnt that the discovery was made by passersby around noon in front of the Metro Guyana building.
Upon seeing the corpse floating in the canal, they immediately made a report to police and several ranks arrived shortly after. Information reaching this publication suggests that the body was found floating face down in the canal with two plastic bags, with garbage inside, attached to it. In photographs seen, the body appeared to be that of a man of African descent. He was clad in a dark-coloured shirt and short pants. An eyewitness, who was on the scene when Kaieteur News arrived, said that from her vantage point, she was unable to discern any marks of violence on the body since it was face down in the water. She, however, noted with certainty that the body was not yet in an advanced state of decomposition and it carried no stench.
The body was removed by authorities and taken for examination. Up to press time, there were no reports of a missing person that matches the description of the deceased. Police have since launched an investigation. (Alliyah Allicock)

