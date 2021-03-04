De Opposition deh pun drama

Latest update March 4th, 2021 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Parliament becoming a side show. More drama tekkin place outside de formal sittings dan inside. De Opposition lacks credibility and so dem trying fuh win sympathy. So you could expect all manner of theatrics from dem.
But people nah gan fuhget wah dem bin try fuh do last year. And wah dem put dis country through. So let dem try deh with dem drama. People nah gan bother with dem.
Dem had an opportunity fuh skin de government up. Imagine, de Budget is de wuss Budget ever in de modern times and yet de Opposition finding time fuh talk about dem record and de government record rather dan dismantle de Budget.
De Budget nah gat a stimulus package. De Budget nah informed by an exit strategy fuh de virus. De Budget hardly seh how de government gan boost dem businesses wah suffer losses. De Budget nah talk about de plan fuh mek sugar viable.
Yet despite all of dis, de Opposition can’t find any proper criticism of de Budget. Dem out of dem depth and it showing.
De Opposition seh dem wan work with de government. De government however nah interested. Dem gone back to dem old ways of things, either being their way or de highway. De government tone too confrontational and de Opposition sounding a like a market buse-out.
Dem boys seh de things wah get expose about de Opposition probably put dem pun de defensive and mek dem engaging in a tit-for tat with de government side. Which is wah de government want, to deflect from dem empty Budget.
Talk half and hope somebody write a proper budget next year!
