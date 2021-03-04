Latest update March 4th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

De Opposition deh pun drama

Mar 04, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Parliament becoming a side show. More drama tekkin place outside de formal sittings dan inside. De Opposition lacks credibility and so dem trying fuh win sympathy. So you could expect all manner of theatrics from dem.
But people nah gan fuhget wah dem bin try fuh do last year. And wah dem put dis country through. So let dem try deh with dem drama. People nah gan bother with dem.
Dem had an opportunity fuh skin de government up. Imagine, de Budget is de wuss Budget ever in de modern times and yet de Opposition finding time fuh talk about dem record and de government record rather dan dismantle de Budget.
De Budget nah gat a stimulus package. De Budget nah informed by an exit strategy fuh de virus. De Budget hardly seh how de government gan boost dem businesses wah suffer losses. De Budget nah talk about de plan fuh mek sugar viable.
Yet despite all of dis, de Opposition can’t find any proper criticism of de Budget. Dem out of dem depth and it showing.
De Opposition seh dem wan work with de government. De government however nah interested. Dem gone back to dem old ways of things, either being their way or de highway. De government tone too confrontational and de Opposition sounding a like a market buse-out.
Dem boys seh de things wah get expose about de Opposition probably put dem pun de defensive and mek dem engaging in a tit-for tat with de government side. Which is wah de government want, to deflect from dem empty Budget.
Talk half and hope somebody write a proper budget next year!

Similar Articles

Guyana’s Oil & You – 99.1FM

Sports

Pollard hits six sixes in an over as Windies beat Sri Lanka despite Akila Dananjaya hat-trick

Pollard hits six sixes in an over as Windies beat Sri Lanka despite...

Mar 04, 2021

Kaieteur News – COOLIDGE, Antigua (AP) — Sri Lanka leg-spinner Akila Dananjaya experienced the precipitous highs and lows of Twenty20 cricket when he claimed a hat-trick which included the...
Read More
Rex Chemicals in the mix with President’s Softball Tournament

Rex Chemicals in the mix with President’s...

Mar 04, 2021

Lindore leads ECC Masters to victory

Lindore leads ECC Masters to victory

Mar 04, 2021

Kalim Khan, New Doctor’s Clinic support ECC Speaker’s Cup

Kalim Khan, New Doctor’s Clinic support ECC...

Mar 04, 2021

GABF keeping up with the times Guyana to compete at FIBA Esports tourney

GABF keeping up with the times Guyana to compete...

Mar 04, 2021

BCB/ Grass Root tournaments Chesney, Kilcoy win respective Deonarine and Chattergoon brothers Challenge Cups

BCB/ Grass Root tournaments Chesney, Kilcoy win...

Mar 04, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]