Community service for ‘DJ Seen Up,’ others for breaching COVID-19 measures

Mar 04, 2021 News

Negus McFarlane called “DJ Seen Up.”

DJ Dellon Jennis.

Kaieteur News – Popular Disc Jockey (DJ), Negus McFarlane called “DJ Seen Up,” and two other men were yesterday sentenced to perform 40 hours of community service after they pleaded guilty to breaching the COVID-19 guidelines.
McFarlane, along with Aubrey Salomon and Collin Craig, all appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan. The men were slapped with individual charges, which happened on different dates.
After the men admitted to breaching the COVID-19 guidelines, Chief Magistrate McLennan, ordered them to perform 40 hours of community service, cleaning D’Urban Park or in default three weeks imprisonment each.

Salassie McFarlane.

Three other men also appeared before Chief Magistrate McLennan, to answer to similar charges. However, the men denied the allegation and were placed on $5,000 bail each.
Placed on bail are: DJ Dellon Jennis, Keith Fletcher and Salassie McFarlane. The trio denied the charge, which stated that on February 27, 2021 at Lodge, Georgetown, they attended a party, in breach of the COVID-19 measures.
Jennis, Fletcher and McFarlane are expected to make their next court appearance on March 22, 2021.

 

