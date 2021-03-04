Another COVID-19 fatality recorded

Latest update March 4th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 04, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday, reported the death of a 52-year-old female from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) as the latest COVID-19 fatality.
In its press release, it was stated that the woman died on Tuesday while receiving treatment at its medical facility. Her death has since been recorded as the 199th COVID-19 fatality.
The MOH also reported 22 new infections via its daily dashboard update yesterday, increasing the case toll to 8,648.
Also, the Ministry’s dashboard yesterday showed that six patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, another 14 in institutional quarantine, 36 in institutional isolation and 364 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 8,043 persons have recovered to date with 19 new recoveries recorded yesterday.
