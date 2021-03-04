Latest update March 4th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

$75,000 bail for teen who stabbed man at party

Mar 04, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – An 18-year-old was on Tuesday, released on $75,000 bail, after he was charged for stabbing 24-year-old, Shafeek Abdool, several times about his body at a birthday party last Sunday.
The young man made his first court appearance at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Senior Magistrate, Fabayo Azore, where he was charged with felonious wounding.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge, which alleged that on February 28 at Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara, he unlawfully wounded Abdool during a misunderstanding. The teen was granted bail and the matter was adjourned to April 17, 2021.
According to a police report, the incident, which left the 24-year-old labourer in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), occurred sometime between 01:30 and 02:00 hrs. last Sunday.
This publication was told that Abdool left his Lot 292, Block 12, Non Pareil, home on Saturday evening to attend a birthday party at a house located in the same community. The men, who are known to each other, had a misunderstanding, which turned violent. While details surrounding the argument are sketchy, it was reported that the teenager armed himself with a broken glass bottle and dealt the man several stabs about his body. Abdool was rushed to GPHC where he was examined and admitted. Kaieteur News was told that the injured man received at least six stab wounds – to his arm, abdomen and back, and suffered a punctured left lung.

Similar Articles

Guyana’s Oil & You – 99.1FM

Sports

Pollard hits six sixes in an over as Windies beat Sri Lanka despite Akila Dananjaya hat-trick

Pollard hits six sixes in an over as Windies beat Sri Lanka despite...

Mar 04, 2021

Kaieteur News – COOLIDGE, Antigua (AP) — Sri Lanka leg-spinner Akila Dananjaya experienced the precipitous highs and lows of Twenty20 cricket when he claimed a hat-trick which included the...
Read More
Rex Chemicals in the mix with President’s Softball Tournament

Rex Chemicals in the mix with President’s...

Mar 04, 2021

Lindore leads ECC Masters to victory

Lindore leads ECC Masters to victory

Mar 04, 2021

Kalim Khan, New Doctor’s Clinic support ECC Speaker’s Cup

Kalim Khan, New Doctor’s Clinic support ECC...

Mar 04, 2021

GABF keeping up with the times Guyana to compete at FIBA Esports tourney

GABF keeping up with the times Guyana to compete...

Mar 04, 2021

BCB/ Grass Root tournaments Chesney, Kilcoy win respective Deonarine and Chattergoon brothers Challenge Cups

BCB/ Grass Root tournaments Chesney, Kilcoy win...

Mar 04, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]