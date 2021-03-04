$75,000 bail for teen who stabbed man at party

Latest update March 4th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 04, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – An 18-year-old was on Tuesday, released on $75,000 bail, after he was charged for stabbing 24-year-old, Shafeek Abdool, several times about his body at a birthday party last Sunday.
The young man made his first court appearance at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Senior Magistrate, Fabayo Azore, where he was charged with felonious wounding.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge, which alleged that on February 28 at Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara, he unlawfully wounded Abdool during a misunderstanding. The teen was granted bail and the matter was adjourned to April 17, 2021.
According to a police report, the incident, which left the 24-year-old labourer in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), occurred sometime between 01:30 and 02:00 hrs. last Sunday.
This publication was told that Abdool left his Lot 292, Block 12, Non Pareil, home on Saturday evening to attend a birthday party at a house located in the same community. The men, who are known to each other, had a misunderstanding, which turned violent. While details surrounding the argument are sketchy, it was reported that the teenager armed himself with a broken glass bottle and dealt the man several stabs about his body. Abdool was rushed to GPHC where he was examined and admitted. Kaieteur News was told that the injured man received at least six stab wounds – to his arm, abdomen and back, and suffered a punctured left lung.
Mar 04, 2021Kaieteur News – COOLIDGE, Antigua (AP) — Sri Lanka leg-spinner Akila Dananjaya experienced the precipitous highs and lows of Twenty20 cricket when he claimed a hat-trick which included the...
Mar 04, 2021
Mar 04, 2021
Mar 04, 2021
Mar 04, 2021
Mar 04, 2021
Kaieteur News – If we are going to look back at the disastrous March 2020 election, we have to start on March 4, two... more
Kaieteur News – When Omai Gold Mines was first opened, there were high expectations. The Guyanese people were serenaded... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – If U.S. President, Joe Biden, eases the trade embargo against Cuba, one benefit... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]