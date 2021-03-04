$75,000 bail for teen who stabbed man at party

Kaieteur News – An 18-year-old was on Tuesday, released on $75,000 bail, after he was charged for stabbing 24-year-old, Shafeek Abdool, several times about his body at a birthday party last Sunday.

The young man made his first court appearance at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Senior Magistrate, Fabayo Azore, where he was charged with felonious wounding.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge, which alleged that on February 28 at Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara, he unlawfully wounded Abdool during a misunderstanding. The teen was granted bail and the matter was adjourned to April 17, 2021.

According to a police report, the incident, which left the 24-year-old labourer in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), occurred sometime between 01:30 and 02:00 hrs. last Sunday.

This publication was told that Abdool left his Lot 292, Block 12, Non Pareil, home on Saturday evening to attend a birthday party at a house located in the same community. The men, who are known to each other, had a misunderstanding, which turned violent. While details surrounding the argument are sketchy, it was reported that the teenager armed himself with a broken glass bottle and dealt the man several stabs about his body. Abdool was rushed to GPHC where he was examined and admitted. Kaieteur News was told that the injured man received at least six stab wounds – to his arm, abdomen and back, and suffered a punctured left lung.