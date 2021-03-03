Youth remanded to prison for killing Bachelor’s Adventure man

Kaieteur News – Tafari Softley who was recently nabbed by police for the murder of a Bachelor’s Adventure man, whose lifeless body was found along the Bachelor’s Adventure Access Road back in December, was yesterday remanded to prison.

The 21-year-old defendant made his first court appearance at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Senior Magistrate, Fabayo Azore, where the murder charge was read to him.

Softley was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleged that between December 13 and 14, 2020 at Bachelor’s Adventure Access Road, East Coast Demerara, he murdered 23-year-old, Keith Andrew Willis called ‘Ghandi.’ Magistrate Azore remanded the young man to prison and the matter was adjourned to April 22, 2021.

It was reported that on December 14, 2020 sometime around 06:10 hrs., a motionless Willis was found lying on the roadway with a single stab wound to the neck. According to the police report the 23-year-old left his home in the afternoon of December 13, to attend a football tournament in the community. Sometime around 20:30 hrs., detectives were told that the competition ended and Willis went to visit his girlfriend who resides at Paradise Housing Scheme. Reports are that he spent a few hours there and around 23:00 hrs. he left to go home. However, the young man never reached home that night. One the day of the discovery, Willis was found on the roadway by a resident of Bachelor’s Adventure while on their way to work. Immediately, the police were summoned to the scene, they arrived shortly after and removed the dead man’s body. He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) to be examined and was later sent to the morgue. An investigation was launched into the matter.