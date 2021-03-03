Latest update March 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Youth remanded to prison for killing Bachelor’s Adventure man

Mar 03, 2021 News

Murdered: Keith Andrew Willis.

Kaieteur News – Tafari Softley who was recently nabbed by police for the murder of a Bachelor’s Adventure man, whose lifeless body was found along the Bachelor’s Adventure Access Road back in December, was yesterday remanded to prison.
The 21-year-old defendant made his first court appearance at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Senior Magistrate, Fabayo Azore, where the murder charge was read to him.
Softley was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleged that between December 13 and 14, 2020 at Bachelor’s Adventure Access Road, East Coast Demerara, he murdered 23-year-old, Keith Andrew Willis called ‘Ghandi.’ Magistrate Azore remanded the young man to prison and the matter was adjourned to April 22, 2021.

Remanded for murder: Tafari Softley.

It was reported that on December 14, 2020 sometime around 06:10 hrs., a motionless Willis was found lying on the roadway with a single stab wound to the neck. According to the police report the 23-year-old left his home in the afternoon of December 13, to attend a football tournament in the community. Sometime around 20:30 hrs., detectives were told that the competition ended and Willis went to visit his girlfriend who resides at Paradise Housing Scheme. Reports are that he spent a few hours there and around 23:00 hrs. he left to go home. However, the young man never reached home that night. One the day of the discovery, Willis was found on the roadway by a resident of Bachelor’s Adventure while on their way to work. Immediately, the police were summoned to the scene, they arrived shortly after and removed the dead man’s body. He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) to be examined and was later sent to the morgue. An investigation was launched into the matter.

Similar Articles

Join us today – 99.1FM

Sports

Success for Guyanese student-athletes over the weekend

Success for Guyanese student-athletes over the weekend

Mar 03, 2021

Kaieteur News – Last weekend, three female Guyanese student-athletes made it to the podium as the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division One Track and Field season got...
Read More
Welsh side, Connah’s Quay Nomads FC signs ‘Golden Jaguars’ Neil Danns

Welsh side, Connah’s Quay Nomads FC signs...

Mar 03, 2021

Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield Guyana Lottery Company support for Fruta Conquerors

Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield Guyana Lottery...

Mar 03, 2021

Gary St. Clair ‘Superhero’ Fight Night Promotion Int. Boxing Card in August

Gary St. Clair ‘Superhero’ Fight Night...

Mar 03, 2021

Clubs to benefit from scorebooks and catching cribs under joint RHTYSC/BCB project

Clubs to benefit from scorebooks and catching...

Mar 03, 2021

BCB/Premium Asphalt U-19 Tourney Brilliant Ramsammy leads Tucber Park into finals

BCB/Premium Asphalt U-19 Tourney Brilliant...

Mar 03, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • WE CAN DO BETTER

    Kaieteur News – The Diaspora remains an important constituent. While the members of the Diaspora cannot vote in local... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]