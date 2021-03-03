Latest update March 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

When people gat ‘lines’

Mar 03, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De police used to have a zero-tolerance policy for domestic abuse. It don’t matter how severe de abuse, who involve or whether or not de victim want to press charges. De zero-tolerance policy mean dat no matter wat, once a man hit a woman in de home, he getting lockup and carry before de court.
Dem boys read about a horrifying incident in which a taxi-driver carry a woman by he home and allegedly rape and brutalize she. In fact de ambulance and de police de get call and de police had to see de condition of de woman.
Even if de police didn’t know then about the rape allegation, dem had to see de battered condition of de victim. So how come dem put de alleged assailant pun bail? How come he nah get lockup whole night and carry before de courts? Dat is what dem boys want an explanation about?
So dem boys asking whether is different strokes fuh different folks.
Dem boys also still waiting fuh find out about de investigation wah bin launch into de man wah use he ‘lines” fuh pope de vaccine line at de hospital. Dem boys nah hearing nuttin about dat. As if it sweep under de carpet.
Dem boys asking de Auditor General fuh go and audit de list of people wah get de vaccine fuh find out how many of dem working with de public healthcare system and how many other people pope de line. Dat is something we must also have zero tolerance for.
Talk half and wait fuh de answers.

Similar Articles

Join us today – 99.1FM

Sports

Success for Guyanese student-athletes over the weekend

Success for Guyanese student-athletes over the weekend

Mar 03, 2021

Kaieteur News – Last weekend, three female Guyanese student-athletes made it to the podium as the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division One Track and Field season got...
Read More
Welsh side, Connah’s Quay Nomads FC signs ‘Golden Jaguars’ Neil Danns

Welsh side, Connah’s Quay Nomads FC signs...

Mar 03, 2021

Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield Guyana Lottery Company support for Fruta Conquerors

Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield Guyana Lottery...

Mar 03, 2021

Gary St. Clair ‘Superhero’ Fight Night Promotion Int. Boxing Card in August

Gary St. Clair ‘Superhero’ Fight Night...

Mar 03, 2021

Clubs to benefit from scorebooks and catching cribs under joint RHTYSC/BCB project

Clubs to benefit from scorebooks and catching...

Mar 03, 2021

BCB/Premium Asphalt U-19 Tourney Brilliant Ramsammy leads Tucber Park into finals

BCB/Premium Asphalt U-19 Tourney Brilliant...

Mar 03, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • WE CAN DO BETTER

    Kaieteur News – The Diaspora remains an important constituent. While the members of the Diaspora cannot vote in local... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]