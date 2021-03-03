When people gat ‘lines’

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De police used to have a zero-tolerance policy for domestic abuse. It don’t matter how severe de abuse, who involve or whether or not de victim want to press charges. De zero-tolerance policy mean dat no matter wat, once a man hit a woman in de home, he getting lockup and carry before de court.

Dem boys read about a horrifying incident in which a taxi-driver carry a woman by he home and allegedly rape and brutalize she. In fact de ambulance and de police de get call and de police had to see de condition of de woman.

Even if de police didn’t know then about the rape allegation, dem had to see de battered condition of de victim. So how come dem put de alleged assailant pun bail? How come he nah get lockup whole night and carry before de courts? Dat is what dem boys want an explanation about?

So dem boys asking whether is different strokes fuh different folks.

Dem boys also still waiting fuh find out about de investigation wah bin launch into de man wah use he ‘lines” fuh pope de vaccine line at de hospital. Dem boys nah hearing nuttin about dat. As if it sweep under de carpet.

Dem boys asking de Auditor General fuh go and audit de list of people wah get de vaccine fuh find out how many of dem working with de public healthcare system and how many other people pope de line. Dat is something we must also have zero tolerance for.

Talk half and wait fuh de answers.