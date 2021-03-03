Latest update March 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Toddler succumbs to injuries day after being knocked over by car

Mar 03, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The 18-month-old baby girl who was admitted in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after she was accidently knocked over by her father’s motorcar last Sunday, has succumbed to her injuries on Monday morning. This was confirmed yesterday by the Commander of Region 4 ‘C’, Mahendra Siwnarine.
The incident, which claimed the life of Adena Ramkissoon, occurred sometime on Sunday morning at Broad Street, Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara, when Danny Ramkissoon, the girl’s father, was about to leave home to ply his trade as a taxi driver. The man, who operates a home-based taxi service, reported that at the time he was in his white old-model Toyota Raum car and was reversing out of the yard when he felt as though his vehicle ran over something. Ramkissoon further told police that immediately he stopped and exited the car to check what it was. Upon checking, he observed little Adena lying motionless under the left rear side of the car. The man quickly alerted his wife after which they rushed her to the hospital, where she was admitted to the Emergency Unit in a critical condition.
The Commander further informed this publication that the matter is still being investigated; however, a report was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice on the way forward with the matter.

Similar Articles

Join us today – 99.1FM

Sports

Success for Guyanese student-athletes over the weekend

Success for Guyanese student-athletes over the weekend

Mar 03, 2021

Kaieteur News – Last weekend, three female Guyanese student-athletes made it to the podium as the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division One Track and Field season got...
Read More
Welsh side, Connah’s Quay Nomads FC signs ‘Golden Jaguars’ Neil Danns

Welsh side, Connah’s Quay Nomads FC signs...

Mar 03, 2021

Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield Guyana Lottery Company support for Fruta Conquerors

Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield Guyana Lottery...

Mar 03, 2021

Gary St. Clair ‘Superhero’ Fight Night Promotion Int. Boxing Card in August

Gary St. Clair ‘Superhero’ Fight Night...

Mar 03, 2021

Clubs to benefit from scorebooks and catching cribs under joint RHTYSC/BCB project

Clubs to benefit from scorebooks and catching...

Mar 03, 2021

BCB/Premium Asphalt U-19 Tourney Brilliant Ramsammy leads Tucber Park into finals

BCB/Premium Asphalt U-19 Tourney Brilliant...

Mar 03, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • WE CAN DO BETTER

    Kaieteur News – The Diaspora remains an important constituent. While the members of the Diaspora cannot vote in local... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]