Toddler succumbs to injuries day after being knocked over by car

Kaieteur News – The 18-month-old baby girl who was admitted in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after she was accidently knocked over by her father’s motorcar last Sunday, has succumbed to her injuries on Monday morning. This was confirmed yesterday by the Commander of Region 4 ‘C’, Mahendra Siwnarine.

The incident, which claimed the life of Adena Ramkissoon, occurred sometime on Sunday morning at Broad Street, Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara, when Danny Ramkissoon, the girl’s father, was about to leave home to ply his trade as a taxi driver. The man, who operates a home-based taxi service, reported that at the time he was in his white old-model Toyota Raum car and was reversing out of the yard when he felt as though his vehicle ran over something. Ramkissoon further told police that immediately he stopped and exited the car to check what it was. Upon checking, he observed little Adena lying motionless under the left rear side of the car. The man quickly alerted his wife after which they rushed her to the hospital, where she was admitted to the Emergency Unit in a critical condition.

The Commander further informed this publication that the matter is still being investigated; however, a report was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice on the way forward with the matter.