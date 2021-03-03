Latest update March 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Success for Guyanese student-athletes over the weekend

Mar 03, 2021 Sports

Chantoba Bright took silver in the triple jump

Natricia Hooper

Kaieteur News – Last weekend, three female Guyanese student-athletes made it to the podium as the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division One Track and Field season got underway in the United States of America (USA).
Those athletes that tasted success were Natricia Hooper, Chantoba Bright and Andrea Foster. At the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Indoor Championships, Foster registered a personal best (PB) time of two minutes three seconds to finish third in the women’s 800m middle-distance race for Clemson University. The time was the third fastest in the school’s history.

Andrea Foster won bronze in the 800m for Clemson

The Health Science major came close to resetting the National Indoor record of 2m 2s, currently held by Marian Burnett. The NCAA Southeastern Conference (SEC) Indoor Championship saw University of Florida’s Natricia Hooper leaping 13.43m to pick up the bronze medal in her pet event, the triple jump.Chantoba Bright was the most successful individually with a second place finish in the women’s triple jump. At the NCAA BIG 12 Conference Indoor Championships, Bright, competing for Kansas State, leaped 13.60m, a PB, to earn herself the silver medal.The Lindener recorded another PB of 6.22m in the long jump but it was only good enough for a fourth place finish. Joanna Archer of Texas Tech helped her school to win the overall title at NCAA BIG 12 Conference Indoor Championship.
The former West Demerara Secondary School student ran a PB of 2 minutes 6 seconds in the women’s 800m finals to finish fifth.

 

