Neighbours take cover after gunshots ring out at Tasha’s bar

Kaieteur News – It was like a movie scene said one eyewitness, yesterday, after neighbours were forced to seek cover following gunshots at Tasha’s Bar, located at Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
According to police, gunshots rang out at the bar sometime after midday. Persons living close by were still in shock as they repainted the ordeal to Kaieteur News.
One of them, recalled, attending to her niece when all of sudden she heard tires screeching. As she was about to peep outside, said the neighbour, shots “rang out.”
“I just hear pow pow and head back inside to take cover,” recounted that neighbour.
An eyewitness said that the shooting took them by surprise, since some persons were outside of their home at the time.
The eyewitness, recounted that a white car pulled up, a man ran out with a gun in his hand and started firing shots at a black Toyota pick-up parked at the side the bar. The man then ran back into his car and drove off speedily, while firing two more shots.
“It appeared as if someone was sitting in the pick-up too, the engine started and the black vehicle sped off behind the car,” said the eyewitness.
Despite a brief chase, said the neighbours, the shooter managed to escape.
Police ranks who responded to the scene subsequently, recovered two 9mm spent shells and commenced an investigation.
Investigators learnt that the shooting stemmed from a telephone argument between two cousins over money.
One of the cousins, Anthony Harrinandan, a businessman, of Courbane Park, Annandale, ECD, told the cops that he was the one being shot at by his own cousin, a 39-year-old, fisherman, of La Bonne Intention (LBI).
Harrinandan told police that he and the alleged shooter were arguing over money that was owed to him (Harrinandan). He further claimed that the shooter had threatened to kill him during the telephone argument.
Yesterday, while he was sitting in his pick-up he noticed his cousin (alleged shooter) walking towards him with a gun. The man, he said, pointed it at him and began shooting before escaping in white car.
