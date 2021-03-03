Man walks into court, admits to giving visually-impaired man bag with cannabis

Latest update March 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 03, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – An Agricola man has found himself in hot water after he walked into Court Three at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Monday and admitted to giving a visually-impaired man a bag that contained cannabis. However, the man told the court that he was unaware of the contents of the bag.
The defendant, Michael Solomon, of Lot 168 Agricola, East Bank Demerara, was taken into custody and is expected to be charged for the offence. He appeared before Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, with his lawyer, Paul Fung-A-Fat.
Three men were previously charged for the offence. Those men are Perez Cush, 43, a barber of Newton Kitty, Georgetown; Troy Jacobs, 46, a businessman of Penny Lane, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown; and Ivor Anderson, 75, of Region Eight.
The trio appeared in court on February 15, 2021, and were all placed on $500,000 bail each, with the condition attached that they all lodge their passports.
Those three men made their second court appearance on Monday when Solomon who was not charged for the offence, turned up at court and admitted to giving the blind man the bag.
In his address to the court, Solomon said that on the day in question, he had given Anderson the bag, which contained 3.156 kilograms of cannabis. Fung-A-Fat told the court that his client is willing to plead guilty to the charge that Cush, Jacobs and Anderson are charged for.
As a result of what the lawyer said, Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) prosecutor, Konyo Sandiford, told Principal Magistrate Marcus that Solomon would be escorted to CANU’s headquarters for questioning. The matter was adjourned to April 19, 2021.
According to reports, Cush, Jacobs and Anderson were intercepted on February 12, 2021, by CANU ranks while they were travelling along the route of Homestretch and Mandela Avenue, Georgetown. A search conducted on the vehicle and a parcel allegedly containing the cannabis was unearthed.
