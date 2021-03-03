Investigation launched after GDF rank reportedly sexually assaulted another

Latest update March 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 03, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and the Guyana Police Force (GPF), has launched separate investigations into the alleged sexual assault of a GDF rank by another.
According to a statement from the GDF, during a recent investigation of misconduct and breaches of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at Base Camp Ayanganna, it was revealed that a rank was allegedly sexually assaulted by another. As a result, the matter was reported to the police and an investigation was launched.
The release also stated that, the GDF is committed to a full and thorough investigation of this matter, and to ensuring that all ranks found culpable for any other misconduct or breaches of SOPs are disciplined in full accordance with the Defence Act and Force Regulations.
