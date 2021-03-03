Latest update March 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Human Services Ministry condemns vicious attack on Venezuelan woman

Mar 03, 2021 News

– Urges other survivors to come forward

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud.

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security yesterday in a statement condemned the vicious attack on the Venezuelan woman who on Wednesday last, suffered at the hands of a man who was charged for allegedly raping three sex workers.
According to the Ministry’s statement, on March 1, 2021, support staff from the Ministry met with the survivor who was at the time with investigators from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) providing a detailed statement of what happened to her that night.
Kaieteur News had reported that the suspect, Thurston Semple, 37, of 5A Tucville Terrace, Georgetown, was on Monday morning arrested and is presently in police custody. Semple allegedly raped, sodomised and battered the 30-year-old woman.
The Ministry promised that a full investigation is underway by the GPF with the support from the Ministry to ensure that the alleged perpetrator is brought to justice. The Ministry is asking other possible survivors, who may have been subjected to this and/or similar abuse, to make immediate contact with the Ministry.
“The bravery of the mother of three is noteworthy as she fought to survive. The action of the neighbour who sought the intervention of the passing Police Patrol is also commendable,” the Ministry further stated that they wish to encourage members of the public to be vigilant and report all incidences of gender-based violence and human trafficking immediately to the relevant authorities.
During December 2020, the Ministry launched 914 a toll free number for reporting all incidences of gender-based violence inclusive of rape, domestic violence and child abuse.
Additionally, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, also spoke with senior ranks of the GPF on the initial response by its ranks and has requested a full investigation be carried out into the issue. According to the release Minister Persaud has also committed to provide continuous training and support to the police to ensure that they are equipped with the necessary skills to respond effectively to these inhumane crimes in a humane, responsible and timely manner.
The Ministry also noted in their statement that they join with the Guyana Press Association (GPA), who has since issued a public statement condemning the publishing of sensitive information, to unequivocally state that the publishing of identifying information is morally, ethically and legally wrong. The Ministry noted that it will not condone such acts.
The release further stated that, “Law enforcement agencies, media houses and support staff are reminded of their legal responsibility to ensure that the identity of survivors of social crimes remain protected. The Ministry intends to host training sessions with reporters and editors to encourage safe reporting of sensitive issues.”

  • WE CAN DO BETTER

    Kaieteur News – The Diaspora remains an important constituent. While the members of the Diaspora cannot vote in local... more

