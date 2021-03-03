Guyana containers found with kilos of cocaine in Jamaica

Kaieteur News – Jamaican law enforcement agents on Monday made a major drug bust after they found kilos of cocaine hidden in two containers shipped from Guyana.

According to the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) the containers were destined for Haiti and China. The discovery was made at Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited, Jamaica.

Jamaican authorities reported to its Guyanese counterpart, CANU, that one container which was stacked with lumber contained a small box with neatly wrapped parcels of suspected cocaine.

The other had multiple duffle bags containing more parcels of the narcotic. In total, the Jamaican lawmen were able to retrieve from both containers a total of 139.4 kilograms of cocaine (over 300lbs).

CANU has since been in contain with the Jamaican authorities as investigations are ongoing.