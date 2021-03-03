Govt. spends $1.45B annually to rent buildings across the globe

Kaieteur News – Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd indicated that the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) government spends $1.45B annually to rent buildings across the globe. These buildings, according to the Minister, house Guyana’s diplomatic missions and are also where its diplomats reside.

He revealed these details during the consideration of the 2021 budget estimates at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, yesterday. It was Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Amanza Walton-Desir who requested from the Foreign Affairs Minister, a breakdown of the buildings the government rents, which countries these buildings are being rented in, and the sum to rent same.

In response, Minister Todd indicated that the Foreign Affairs Minister currently rents over 53 buildings across over 15 countries. Meanwhile, Todd revealed to the Committee of Supply that the Guyana Embassy in Brazil is set for completion in April, 2021.