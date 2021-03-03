Latest update March 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Dept. of Citizenship left $163M unpaid electricity bill

Mar 03, 2021 News

Former Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix.

Kaieteur News – The Department of Citizenship under the former Coalition Administration left an unpaid electricity bill totalling some $163M. It was the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, who announced these details during the consideration of the 2021 budget estimates, yesterday.
According to Teixeira, who spoke to the Committee of Supply at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre (ACCC), indicated that the Citizenship Department received no electricity bills during the coalition’s five-year regime. Now, the Minister says that the Office of the President has to clear the hefty unpaid bill through funds from the 2021 budget.

