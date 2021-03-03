Correction

Latest update March 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – In Monday’s edition of the Kaieteur News, it was incorrectly stated that Dr. Vincent Adams was the Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) during 2017 when the Liza Phase Environmental Permit was approved. Kaieteur News would like to correct that it was not Dr. Adams who led the EPA at that time but Mr. Khemraj Parsram. Kaieteur News would like to issue an apology to Dr. Vincent Adams for the error.

