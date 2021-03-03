Boat with decomposed bodies found near Nicaragua

Kaieteur News – The mystery boat that was spotted last month, drifting in the Atlantic Ocean offshore Guyana with what appeared to be decomposing bodies might have re-appeared again. According to an ABC news report published yesterday, Nicaraguan authorities, on Monday, found a small boat with six decomposing bodies drifting off the Caribbean coast near Cayo Las Palomas.

The report also detailed the remains may be that of migrants. The country’s Interior Ministry said that a Republic of Guinea passport belonging to a 31-year-old man was found on one of the bodies. Based on initial examination, Nicaraguan authorities believe those on board died of dehydration or heatstroke. It is suspected too that they probably died about a month ago.

On February 15 a supply vessel contracted by ExxonMobil had alerted the Guyanese authorities about a small boat with decomposing bodies drifting in its territorial waters. A search was launched but the boat had vanished and searchers returned to Port Georgetown empty handed.

Nevertheless, the Guyana Maritime Administration (MARAD) had notified its international counterparts to be on the lookout. The technical team at MARAD had also speculated that based on the direction the boat was drifting from it could have come from as far as Africa. The Republic of Guinea is a West African country with an Atlantic coast.