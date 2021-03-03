Latest update March 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Boat with decomposed bodies found near Nicaragua

Mar 03, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The mystery boat that was spotted last month, drifting in the Atlantic Ocean offshore Guyana with what appeared to be decomposing bodies might have re-appeared again. According to an ABC news report published yesterday, Nicaraguan authorities, on Monday, found a small boat with six decomposing bodies drifting off the Caribbean coast near Cayo Las Palomas.
The report also detailed the remains may be that of migrants. The country’s Interior Ministry said that a Republic of Guinea passport belonging to a 31-year-old man was found on one of the bodies. Based on initial examination, Nicaraguan authorities believe those on board died of dehydration or heatstroke. It is suspected too that they probably died about a month ago.
On February 15 a supply vessel contracted by ExxonMobil had alerted the Guyanese authorities about a small boat with decomposing bodies drifting in its territorial waters. A search was launched but the boat had vanished and searchers returned to Port Georgetown empty handed.
Nevertheless, the Guyana Maritime Administration (MARAD) had notified its international counterparts to be on the lookout. The technical team at MARAD had also speculated that based on the direction the boat was drifting from it could have come from as far as Africa. The Republic of Guinea is a West African country with an Atlantic coast.

Similar Articles

Join us today – 99.1FM

Sports

Success for Guyanese student-athletes over the weekend

Success for Guyanese student-athletes over the weekend

Mar 03, 2021

Kaieteur News – Last weekend, three female Guyanese student-athletes made it to the podium as the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division One Track and Field season got...
Read More
Welsh side, Connah’s Quay Nomads FC signs ‘Golden Jaguars’ Neil Danns

Welsh side, Connah’s Quay Nomads FC signs...

Mar 03, 2021

Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield Guyana Lottery Company support for Fruta Conquerors

Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield Guyana Lottery...

Mar 03, 2021

Gary St. Clair ‘Superhero’ Fight Night Promotion Int. Boxing Card in August

Gary St. Clair ‘Superhero’ Fight Night...

Mar 03, 2021

Clubs to benefit from scorebooks and catching cribs under joint RHTYSC/BCB project

Clubs to benefit from scorebooks and catching...

Mar 03, 2021

BCB/Premium Asphalt U-19 Tourney Brilliant Ramsammy leads Tucber Park into finals

BCB/Premium Asphalt U-19 Tourney Brilliant...

Mar 03, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • WE CAN DO BETTER

    Kaieteur News – The Diaspora remains an important constituent. While the members of the Diaspora cannot vote in local... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]