Bell Helicopter to arrive in Guyana in three days

Kaieteur News – Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, announced that a Bell 412EPi Helicopter is set to arrive in Guyana this Saturday. Minister Teixeira made this announcement during the consideration of the budget estimates at the Special Committee, yesterday morning.

She indicated to the Committee that funds from last year’s Supplementary Budget have also been allocated to construct a special hanger, or aircraft storage area, at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport. This is done with aims to store the aircraft.

Previously, Kaieteur News had reported the $415M caters for the maintenance of the King Air 350 Beechcraft, to increase aerial operational capacity, the training of four engineers, and for the purchase of one Bell heavy-lift helicopter.

The Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, had explained that acquiring and engaging these two critical pieces of equipment were important to strengthening the operational capacity of the GDF. He said provisions were made for training of both engineers and pilots for the Beechcraft.

“Both engineering and pilot training are specific to aircraft type and so what we are providing here is specific training to the aircraft type. This is not training as is done by the Public Service Ministry… this is specific training for the aircraft type,” Singh said to the National Assembly.

Singh had further explained that the engineers were identified by the leadership of the Air Corps. The training will be done overseas and will focus on the maintenance and operation of the aircraft.